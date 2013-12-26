Devin Gardner will miss Michigan's bowl game with injury

Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner will not play in Saturday's Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl because of a foot injury.
Wolverines coach Brady Hoke said at a bowl news conference Thursday that doctors are worried about Gardner possibly having broken bones in his left foot. Hoke said true freshman Shane Morris -- who has played in four games and thrown nine passes this season -- will start against Kansas State (7-5) in the bowl.
CBSSports.com reported that Gardner suffered the injury on the second drive of the third quarter in the regular-season finale against Ohio State, a game the Wolverines lost 42-41.
There had been speculation that the bowl could be Gardner's last game as a Wolverine. Hoke said early this month that Gardner would return for his senior season but admitted he had not talked to the player about his plans. Last week, Hoke wouldn't even say whether Gardner had sent in paperwork to the NFL Draft Advisory Board.
Gardner (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) threw for 2,960 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season, completing 60.3 percent of his passes. While he has an intriguing upside because of his athleticism and strong arm, he's not close to a finished product as a quarterback.
