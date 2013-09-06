Devin Gardner will make Michigan fans forget Denard Robinson

South Carolina at Georgia: The overall record in this series is very heavy in Georgia's favor: 46-17-2, but South Carolina has won the last three. Two years ago, in the teams' last meeting, South Carolina won, 45-42, coming from behind with three touchowns scored on special teams and defense. If Georgia has any hopes of a national championship, it has to find a way to win this game. It's a must-win, as is every game from hear on out after opening the season with a loss at Clemson. It's the premier game of the week because of the stakes and because of the proximity of these two schools, which recruit the same areas.