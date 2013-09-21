Devin Gardner struggles again, but Michigan survives

Saturday night, Gardner played a mediocre game for the second week in a row, but Michigan still was able to rally past a bad Connecticut team, 24-21. Michigan scored the last 21 points in the final 21 minutes to avoid what would've been a huge upset. It was the second week in a row Michigan avoided an embarrassing setback. Last week, the Wolverines barely held off Akron, which has beaten one FBS team in the past four seasons.