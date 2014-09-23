Devin Gardner or Shane Morris? No word on Michigan starter

Truthfully, the hype was overblown. Gardner (6-foot-4, 216 pounds) is an excellent athlete with a strong arm and good mobility. But he never has shown he can play in a pro-style attack. He was recruited by Rich Rodriguez at Michigan to run the spread, but Gardner's only playing time has come during the Hoke era, and he has proved to be a bad fit for Michigan's pro-style attack. Since Gardner became the fulltime starter last season, the Wolverines are 9-7. Granted, he has been hampered by a poor line, a mediocre rushing attack and a paucity of high-level receivers (he had Jeremy Gallon last season and has Devin Funchess this season, but Michigan is embarrassingly short of big-time playmakers for a program of its stature). Still, his decision-making is consistent only in its inconsistency and his accuracy waxes and wanes possession by possession.