Devin Gardner off limits in Michigan practices

Two interesting items at Michigan, which opened camp Monday.
First is that junior QB Devin Gardner will not participate in any full-contact drills during fall camp. The Wolverines have zero experienced depth at the position; touted true freshman Shane Morris is expected to beat out walk-on redshirt freshman Brian Cleary for the No. 2 job.
"Once in a while you'll get a guy who is a little over-anxious as a defensive player and he gets his hands up and the quarterback follows through, or he knocks an offensive lineman back and the quarterback follows through," coach Brady Hoke told reporters. "We'll be as cautious as we can with all of it."
Hoke said at Big Ten Media Day that Michigan "looked around to try and find maybe a guy who had graduated early and could transfer [to be the backup]. We looked at some junior college prospects. And we just didn't feel comfortable enough."
The other item is that true freshman TB Derrick Green, who has a legitimate shot at opening the season as the starter, is listed on the official roster as weighing 240 pounds. When he signed in February, the school listed him at 5-feet-11 and 222 pounds.
While Green battled weight problems in high school in Richmond, Va., there doesn't seem to be any concern with his current listed weight.