Devin Gardner among Shrine Game prospects who impressed

Published: Jan 16, 2015 at 04:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After getting an up-close look at players competing in practice this week for Saturday's East-West Shrine Game, here are 10 players that grabbed my attention. I'll be keeping a close eye on all of these players in Saturday's game and beyond as the evaluation process unfolds leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft.

» Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about Shrine Game prospects

A quick note on some players that didn't make list but definitely stood out -- the West team's linebackers have been the most impressive position group I've seen all week. Kansas' Ben Heeney, Utah State's Zach Vigil and Stanford's A.J. Tarpley and James Vaughters are all terrific space players, and it's not a surprise given the number of big-time aerial attacks that call the Pac-12 and Big 12 home. Now, on to the list.

Blake Bell, TE, Oklahoma

Bell is a fighter and he's working extremely hard to improve as a blocker. He played quarterback for the Sooners before transitioning to tight end after the 2013 season, and he runs routes with the eyes of a quarterback -- he knows what a QB is looking for downfield having played the position. Bell has a good frame at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, and it looks like he could add more weight if he wanted to. Of course, his bloodline also works in his favor. Bell's father and uncle both played tight end in the NFL.

Da'Ron Brown, WR, Northern Illinois

I didn't see Brown drop a ball this week. The 6-0, 196-pound pass-catcher ran good routes and defenders struggled to cover him. I think he'll be able to play outside and in the slot, too.

Jamon Brown, G, Louisville

With a big, thick, strong body, Brown has really stood out during practice this week. The former Cardinal has played both tackle positions and guard, but I think he will fit best as a guard in the NFL.

Devin Gardner, WR, Michigan

Gardner is making the transition from quarterback to wide receiver and he's been battling some leg issues this week, but he showed improvement with each day of practice here at the Shrine Game. I think he's going to keep getting better, too -- I would love to see where he's at with his progress in a month. He'll continue to refine his route running, and he's a smart player who's familiar with a pro-style offense. We'll have to see how he develops, but I've heard from a lot of teams that are intrigued by him.

Taiwan Jones, ILB, Michigan State

Jones looks like an old-school middle linebacker at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, but he can run. He has a suddenness to him that you might not expect from a guy his size. Jones definitely brings the thump with him.

Deon Long, WR, Maryland

He's played much of his career in the shadow of the much more highly touted Terrapins wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, but Long might have been the best wide receiver I saw here this week. He's very good out of his breaks and showed some toughness in his route running. He made a lot of contested catches, and certainly doesn't lack any confidence.

Bobby McCain, CB Memphis

I was really impressed with McCain's footwork this week. He doesn't have great size at 5-11, 190, but he's really quick. He has the makings of a very good cover corner.

Wes Saxton, TE, South Alabama

Saxton fits the profile of what NFL teams are looking for in a tight end these days. He looks like a wide receiver playing tight end, and he runs like one, too. Saxton is a threat downfield, but he's not going to help much as a blocker.

Tye Smith, CB, Towson

The thing that stands out most about Smith is his competitiveness. The 6-foot, 185-pounder competes like crazy. Smith contests every throw his way and makes good plays on the ball.

Zach Zenner, RB, South Dakota State

Zenner goes hard on every snap and in every drill. He kept making plays this week, whether it was catching the ball out of the backfield or running the ball on an inside drill. He's not a big name, coming from South Dakota State, but I think a lot of teams will be intrigued by him.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter *@CFD22.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW