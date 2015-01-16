Devin Gardner among Shrine Game prospects who impressed

Gardner is making the transition from quarterback to wide receiver and he's been battling some leg issues this week, but he showed improvement with each day of practice here at the Shrine Game. I think he's going to keep getting better, too -- I would love to see where he's at with his progress in a month. He'll continue to refine his route running, and he's a smart player who's familiar with a pro-style offense. We'll have to see how he develops, but I've heard from a lot of teams that are intrigued by him.