Devin Gardner a hit with campers at Manning Passing Academy

Bennett gets his first chance to start this season at SELA after serving as a two-year backup at Oregon in 2011 and 2012. There, Bennett threw for 580 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons behind Darron Thomas and Marcus Mariota. If Saturday's display was any indication of Bennett's 2014 season, Nicholls State will have its hands full when Bennett returns to Manning Field for a season finale Nov. 20.