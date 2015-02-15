Devin Funchess flashes leaping ability at IMG Academy

One can only assume Funchess will rank high at the combine in the vertical leap testing for wide receivers, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21. Of course, leaping off one leg with a running start on a basketball court is a lot different than the standing leap off two feet that Funchess will be asked to perform in Indianapolis. But if Funchess' hops can get his head even with a basketball rim, you can bet he'll do just fine.