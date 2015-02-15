Devin Funchess flashes leaping ability at IMG Academy

Former Michigan wide receiver Devin Funchess provided a preview of the athleticism he'll be flashing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next week, showing off his leaping ability on the hardwood at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where the 6-5, 230-pounder has been preparing for the draft.
OK, so it might not have been quite as impressive as the jams Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Zach LaVine hammered home to win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, but for a football player it doesn't get much better than what Funchess can do.
One can only assume Funchess will rank high at the combine in the vertical leap testing for wide receivers, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21. Of course, leaping off one leg with a running start on a basketball court is a lot different than the standing leap off two feet that Funchess will be asked to perform in Indianapolis. But if Funchess' hops can get his head even with a basketball rim, you can bet he'll do just fine.
Last year's top vertical among receivers at the combine belonged to Tevin Reese of Baylor, who recorded a 41-inch leap.