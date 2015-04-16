DeVante Parker, other top prospects descend on Rams facility

The club has a definite need at the position, and should be able to draft the second or third wide receiver chosen at No. 10 overall, if it's a receiver they want first. White, Alabama's Amari Cooper and Parker are considered the draft's top three receivers, and Cooper visited the club on April 1. The Oakland Raiders are a significant threat to take a wide receiver at No. 4 overall, leaving the next best option to St. Louis if the teams picking between them -- the Redskins, Jets, Bears, Falcons and Giants -- steer clear of the receiver position. The strongest possibility among those to thin the receiver pool even more for the Rams is Chicago, which traded Brandon Marshall to the Jets in the offseason.