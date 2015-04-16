DeVante Parker, other top prospects descend on Rams facility

Published: Apr 16, 2015 at 03:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The St. Louis Rams' facility looked a lot like the green room at the NFL draft this week, as a lengthy list of some of the draft's very best prospects came through to visit with the club just two weeks before it will find itself on the clock for the No. 10 overall pick.

» Draft Winds: Connecting draft prospects to NFL teams

Among them, according to stltoday.com: Louisville wide receiver DeVante Parker, Florida State offensive lineman Cam Erving, Florida offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, LSU offensive lineman La'el Collins and Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick McKinney. Add in a scheduled visit next week from West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White, and the Rams are staying awfully busy in the final stages of draft preparation.

The visits that could have the Rams' closest attention, however, are those from the draft's top wide receivers.

The club has a definite need at the position, and should be able to draft the second or third wide receiver chosen at No. 10 overall, if it's a receiver they want first. White, Alabama's Amari Cooper and Parker are considered the draft's top three receivers, and Cooper visited the club on April 1. The Oakland Raiders are a significant threat to take a wide receiver at No. 4 overall, leaving the next best option to St. Louis if the teams picking between them -- the Redskins, Jets, Bears, Falcons and Giants -- steer clear of the receiver position. The strongest possibility among those to thin the receiver pool even more for the Rams is Chicago, which traded Brandon Marshall to the Jets in the offseason.

» Zierlein: Top five draft needs for all 32 NFL teams

Parker has been especially busy with visits, and will head to the Tennessee Titans after meeting with the Rams, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport. Parker has also visited the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, among others.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

