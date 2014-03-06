Detroit Lions intrigued by Clemson WR Sammy Watkins

The Lions hold the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, and analysts expect Watkins (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) to be gone by that point, which would require a trade-up for Detroit to give quarterback Matthew Stafford a potential dream pair of Johnson and Watkins. NFL Media's Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis both have projected Watkins as a top-five pick in their most recent mock drafts. With three quarterbacks (Johnny Manziel, Blake Bortles, Teddy Bridgewater) and three offensive tackles (Jake Matthews, Greg Robinson, Taylor Lewan) commanding much of the pre-draft buzz about potential top-10 picks, the Lions' best opportunity for a trading partner could come from a team that misses out on its top target at one of those two positions.