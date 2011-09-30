Game Picks

Desperate Dolphins will pull off upset of sagging Chargers

Published: Sep 30, 2011 at 07:48 AM

Albert Breer went 11-5 with his predictions in Week 3 and is now 31-17 for the season. How will he fare in Week 4? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:

The Bears need this one, and even if safety Chris Harris (hamstring) can't go, I'm banking on a Cam Newton turnover or two to pull Chicago through.

Fitz's magic doesn't relent this week. While Chan Gailey has challenged the team to respond to this newfound prosperity, I think the Bills start slow again, but finish fast in Cincy.

The winner of this game will be an unlikely 3-1. I really like what Munchak's doing in Nashville, but his Titans are still adjusting to life without Kenny Britt, so take the home team here.

Seems like a spot for Detroit to get knocked down a notch, but there are two matchups here I don't like for the Cowboys -- their O-line vs. Suh and Co., and their corners vs. Megatron.

The Texans proved plenty last week, pulling themselves off the canvas and going punch-for-punch with New Orleans. Coming home, and spreading out Pittsburgh, that fight will show up.

New Orleans' offense started to hit its stride last week. Think Jacksonville stops that? Saints build a big lead, force Gabbert into a comeback situation and it's curtains for the Jags.

Romeo Crennel's defense showed signs of life last week in San Diego. And the bet here is he's got enough on Donovan McNabb for the Chiefs to grind out Win No. 1.

LeSean McCoy told me he thinks it'll take one really good afternoon to kick the Eagles' supersonic offense into gear. This is the week, against a good Niners defense, that it happens.

I still believe, at some point, the Rams will find a way to turn it on. And while you gotta love how Shanahan's Skins are playing, this is a short week bookended with road trips.

You can look at the Giants' depth chart now, and marvel at how the team's talent base has turned over. But for some reason, these situations seem to bring out the best in them.

The Falcons have become, as they'd hoped, more explosive, but have slipped in some fundamental areas. This is the week they need to regain their stride, with the Packers next.

Green Bay's tuneup for Atlanta showcases that a) The Packers are playing better football than anyone and b) John Elway's club could be in the running for another Stanford QB.

One of the most intriguing games on the slate. The Patriots need to help their corners, and that could open things up for Darren McFadden. New England escapes, barely.

Just a hunch here. Folks at every level of the Dolphins organization need this one badly. And the Chargers, coming off a squeaker with lowly KC, are ripe to stub their toes.

A slugfest if there ever was one, but I like the Jets backed into a corner here, coming off a loss, and having the Patriots next. Ray Rice piles up yards, but Rex's D locks down in the red zone.

The Colts showed fight against Pittsburgh. That reappears on national television, and Curtis Painter plays better than expected, before the Bucs pull away late.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 7 NFL game picks: Ravens top Bengals for sixth straight win; Chiefs tame Titans in Nashville

Can the Bengals knock off the Ravens in a fascinating AFC North clash? Are the Chiefs prepared to handle the Derrick Henry-led Titans in Nashville? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 7.
news

Week 6 NFL game picks: Chargers edge out Ravens; Browns hand Cardinals first loss

Who prevails in a juicy QB matchup between Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson? Will the Browns hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 6.
news

Week 5 NFL game picks: Chiefs top Bills; Cardinals stay perfect with win over 49ers

Are the Bills ready to knock off the Chiefs? Can the Cardinals stay undefeated with the 49ers coming to town? Who'll take a juicy matchup between the Browns and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 5.
news

Week 4 NFL game picks: Rams top Cardinals in battle of unbeatens; Tom Brady bests Bill Belichick

Do the Cardinals or Rams stay undefeated in a marquee NFC West bout? Will Tom Brady prevail in his return to New England? Who takes an AFC West showdown between the Raiders and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 4.
news

Week 3 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Rams; Eagles knock off Cowboys

Will the Matthew Stafford-led Rams topple the reigning champs at home? Are the Cowboys set to fall to 1-2 against the Eagles? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 NFL game.
news

Week 2 NFL game picks: Eagles knock off 49ers; Chargers drop Cowboys to 0-2

Can the Eagles jump out to a 2-0 start by knocking off the 49ers? Are the Cowboys en route to 0-2? Who'll win a prime-time showdown between the Chiefs and Ravens? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 2 NFL game.
news

Week 1 NFL game picks: Rams over Bears; Ravens top Raiders

How will the Rams fare against the Bears after resting their starters in the preseason? Will the Ravens get off to a strong start in Las Vegas? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 1 game.
news

NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Buccaneers edge Packers; Chiefs outlast Bills

Who will prevail in a dream quarterback matchup between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers? Can the breakout Bills knock off the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Gregg Rosenthal picks the winner of each NFL conference championship game.
news

NFL Divisional Round game picks: Chiefs defeat Browns; Saints ousted by Bucs

 In a matchup of prolific passers, will Tom Brady's Buccaneers or Drew Brees' Saints take this weekend's grand finale? Gregg Rosenthal predicts the result of each NFL Divisional Round game.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Ravens top Titans; Steelers over Browns

Will the Steelers stop the Browns from notching their first playoff win since the 1994 season? Gregg Rosenthal predicts the result of every Super Wild Card Weekend game.
news

NFL Week 17 game picks: Browns end playoff drought; Washington Football Team wins NFC East

Are the Browns set to end their 18-year playoff drought? Will Washington beat the Eagles to clinch the NFC East? Gregg Rosenthal picks the winner of each game on the Week 17 NFL schedule.
news

NFL Week 16 game picks: Packers top Titans; Steelers fall to Colts

Will the Dolphins keep pace in the playoff race with a victory over the reeling Raiders? Gregg Rosenthal picks the winner of each game on the Week 16 schedule.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW