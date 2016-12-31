Deshaun Watson: We wanted to play Alabama in title game

Watson should know. He played arguably the most impressive game of his career against the Crimson Tide in last year's CFP final, passing for 405 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-40 Alabama win. He also rushed for 73 yards, giving Alabama's vaunted defense fits with pinpoint accuracy and timely scrambles. The performance prompted an NFL quarterbacks coach to suggest that Watson could be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft.