Deshaun Watson overtime TD pass keeps Clemson unbeaten

Clemson's undefeated season navigated another close call Saturday as QB Deshaun Watson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Artavis Scott in overtime to lift the Tigers (7-0) to a comeback 24-17 win over North Carolina State.
The Tigers never trailed, but also never led by more than a touchdown against a stiff Wolfpack defense that gave Watson trouble, particularly in the first half. Watson finished 39 of 52 for 378 yards, but threw an interception returned for a touchdown and was limited to 35 rushing yards on 13 carries.
"We're still in the hunt. We've got a chance to win 12 (games)," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ABC.
Watson is among the top quarterback draft prospects in the college game. As a junior, he will decide after the season whether to apply for early eligibility in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Clemson RB Wayne Gallman was removed from the game in the first half for a concussion evaluation following a helmet-to-helmet hit and did not return. With Gallman out for most of the game, Clemson rushed for just 117 yards on 39 carries.