Deshaun Watson meeting with Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Deshaun Watson are being connected as a potential perfect fit in this year's draft. It appears the Chiefs themselves are at least intrigued by the idea, as well.
Watson is meeting with the club on Monday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He'll meet with the Browns on Tuesday. ESPN's Josina Anderson first reported the news. The Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported last month that the Browns would hold a workout and visit with the Clemson QB.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has said Alex Smith is his QB for 2017, but the club is doing its due diligence on some the draft's top QBs. The team scheduled a private workout with North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky. Watson and Trubisky are the Nos. 2 and 3 QBs in NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's ranking of the top five prospects at each position.
Count NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks among those who see Kansas City as an ideal landing spot for Watson.
"Andy Reid's track record shows he's had tremendous success with athletic quarterbacks," Brooks wrote last week. "I think Watson's game is similar to the Chiefs' Alex Smith. This would be a perfect fit for the Clemson QB. He could sit for a while and watch Smith, a guy who's a winner."
Brooks and fellow analyst Charley Casserly have the Chiefs taking Watson with the 27th overall pick in their most recent mock drafts.