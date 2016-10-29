Deshaun Watson leads game-winning drive vs. FSU

Deshaun Watson might not have been the best draft prospect in the FSU-Clemson game Saturday, but the Tigers quarterback was its clutch performer with the game on the line.
Watson led a five-play, 75-yard drive in the waning minutes to lead Clemson to a 37-34 road win over Florida State. The victory kept the Tigers undefeated, in control of the ACC race, and in position for a potential College Football Playoff bid.
"It wasn't perfect, but we're 8-0 and we were at our best when we needed to be," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ABC.
Florida State star RB Dalvin Cook had just scored his fourth touchdown to give FSU a 34-29 lead with just 3:23 remaining when Watson took over. He leaned almost exclusively on Jordan Leggett on the drive, completing passes of 25, 11 and 34 yards, the last of which gave Clemson a 35-34 lead. A two-point pass from Watson to Mike Williams opened the lead to 37-34, and Clemson's defense ended the game with back-to-back sacks of FSU QB Deondre Francois to seal the win.
Scouts from six NFL clubs were on hand to witness outstanding performances from a number of draft prospects.
Watson completed 27 of 43 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns, though he did throw a pair of interceptions, one each to FSU's standout cornerbacks, Marquez White and Tarvarus McFadden. Cook rushed for 169 yards and four scores on 19 carries, most of it during a second-half surge that helped FSU overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit. Leggett finished with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.