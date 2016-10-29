Deshaun Watson leads game-winning drive vs. FSU

Florida State star RB Dalvin Cook had just scored his fourth touchdown to give FSU a 34-29 lead with just 3:23 remaining when Watson took over. He leaned almost exclusively on Jordan Leggett on the drive, completing passes of 25, 11 and 34 yards, the last of which gave Clemson a 35-34 lead. A two-point pass from Watson to Mike Williams opened the lead to 37-34, and Clemson's defense ended the game with back-to-back sacks of FSU QB Deondre Francois to seal the win.