Deshaun Watson leads 22 prospects attending 2017 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Chase Goodbread

The NFL will host the scouting combine's fastest man, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and the draft's most heralded running back at the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia (April 27-29 on NFL Network).

The league released on Thursday a list of 22 prospects who will attend the draft as guests of the NFL, participating in pre-draft events and gathering in a green room to await their draft calls. Washington WR John Ross, whose 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine broke the event record, joins Clemson QB Deshaun Watson and LSU RB Leonard Fournette among the top players to accept invitations.

Fournette is projected to be the first running back selected in all five mock drafts by NFL.com analysts, four of whom peg him for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 overall. His combination of size and speed has been compared to the likes of Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson. Watson arrives as arguably college football's most accomplished player. He was 28-2 as a starter over his last two seasons and played in two national title games to earn Heisman consideration.

Thirteen college head coaches will join their players in the green room as they wait to be picked.

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The draft will air live on NFL Network beginning April 27 at 8 p.m. ET with Round 1. Rounds 2-3 will be held on April 28 (live coverage on NFL Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET), and Rounds 4-7 on April 29 (live coverage on NFL Network beginning at 12 p.m. ET).

The complete list of prospects attending the draft:

S Jamal Adams, LSU
DL Jonathan Allen, Alabama
DB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee
OT Garett Bolles, Utah
CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State
WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan
RB Leonard Fournette, LSU
CB Adoree' Jackson, USC
CB Kevin King, Washington
QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State
DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State
DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA
OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
LB Haason Reddick, Temple
OT Cam Robinson, Alabama
WR John Ross, Washington
DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford
QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina
QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson
CB Tre'Davious White, LSU

Here are the coaches that will be in attendance:

Larry Fedora, North Carolina
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
Butch Jones, Tennessee
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Urban Meyer, Ohio State
Jim Mora, UCLA
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Chris Petersen, Washington
Matt Rhule, Baylor
Nick Saban, Alabama
David Shaw, Stanford
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Kyle Whittingham, Utah

