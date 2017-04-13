Deshaun Watson leads 22 prospects attending 2017 NFL Draft

Fournette is projected to be the first running back selected in all five mock drafts by NFL.com analysts, four of whom peg him for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 overall. His combination of size and speed has been compared to the likes of Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson. Watson arrives as arguably college football's most accomplished player. He was 28-2 as a starter over his last two seasons and played in two national title games to earn Heisman consideration.