Deshaun Watson leads 10 breakout players on verge of stardom

Russell, the heir apparent to Bryce Petty as the Bears' starting quarterback, is as certain as any quarterback in the country to post big numbers this season. He threw just 85 passes last season, and almost all of them came against the lighter competition on the Bears' schedule, so he's a bit short on experience. But when is the last time a quarterback playing for head coach Art Briles struggled to move the chains? The Baylor offense is a Ferrari, and if Russell has been trusted with the keys, he'll only need to keep it out of the ditch.