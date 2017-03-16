Deshaun Watson intends to attend 2017 NFL Draft

The point in which Deshaun Watson will be picked in the 2017 NFL Draft is still anyone's guess, but the Clemson quarterback intends to walk across the stage in Philadelphia, the site of this year's draft, whenever he hears his name called.
Watson plans to attend the 2017 draft, he told NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock at Clemson's pro day on Thursday.
The NFL doesn't announce which players will attend the draft until April, but the players invited to attend the draft are usually among the best in the draft. As such, we should expect to see Watson in attendance when the draft begins on April 27.
Twenty-five prospects attended the draft last year, including first and second overall picks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.
Watson drew mixed reviews for his pro day performance on Thursday, but he's projected as a first-rounder in each of the latest mock drafts by NFL.com analysts, with a range of No. 7 (Chargers) to No. 27 (Chiefs).
Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, the favorite to No. 1 overall to the Browns, has said he does not intend to attend this year's draft.