Deshaun Watson hopes for Jordan-like status with NFL career

"It caught me off guard, actually, when coach Swinney (said) that. I was actually training in California, and after I got done working out, I saw the quotes and I just kind of smiled, because I knew it was coach Swinney," Watson said. "That's how Swinney is, but I understand I'm not Michael Jordan. He sees greatness in me, and hopefully in 10 to 15 years people are going to talk about my name like they do Michael Jordan's."