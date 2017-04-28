Deshaun Watson hopes for Jordan-like status with NFL career

PHILADELPHIA -- Deshaun Watson isn't exactly comfortable with the Michael Jordan comparison his college coach tagged him with, but he's not afraid to dream of achieving Jordan-like status.
The Houston Texans made Watson the No. 12 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday after trading up with the Cleveland Browns to secure the draft's most accomplished quarterback. But with his first NFL pass still to be thrown, Watson wasn't about to fully embrace the Jordan label during his introductory press conference on Friday in Houston.
"It caught me off guard, actually, when coach Swinney (said) that. I was actually training in California, and after I got done working out, I saw the quotes and I just kind of smiled, because I knew it was coach Swinney," Watson said. "That's how Swinney is, but I understand I'm not Michael Jordan. He sees greatness in me, and hopefully in 10 to 15 years people are going to talk about my name like they do Michael Jordan's."
For that to happen, assume Watson will need to bring multiple Super Bowl rings to Houston and take the NFL by storm in the way Jordan emerged as the greatest basketball player to lace up sneakers.
It's a silly stretch of a notion, to be sure.