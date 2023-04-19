Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson feels 'night and day' difference after year in Cleveland: 'I'm ahead of the game'

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns are banking on Deshaun Watson improving in Year 2 in the system.

Last year at this time, Watson faced uncertainty, with a potential suspension looming after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by more than 20 women. He was eventually suspended for 11 games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Watson said on Tuesday that the year in Cleveland has made a big difference.

"Honestly, it's night and day," he told reporters.

Related Links

By the time the QB's suspension ended, it had been nearly two years since he'd been on the field in an NFL game -- having sat out the entire 2021 season due to the off-field issue and a trade request in Houston.

"Last year, it was just a whirlwind, but it was a good learning lesson for myself and for me to be able to grow," Watson said. "Coming in this year, I'm ahead of the game from where I was previously."

Watson's six games with the Browns weren't pretty. He completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns. Cleveland went 3-3 with him under center and scored more than 14 points just twice.

The numbers weren't just ugly. Watson looked predictably rusty and never genuinely comfortable. He played about one half of solid football. The rest was forgettable.

With the Browns handing Watson $230 million fully guaranteed, they are counting on the 27-year-old returning to his early-career form, chalking up last year's struggles as a product of all the time missed.

"For Deshaun, to have that season under his belt and those experiences and be able to learn from everything that's happened last year into the past, I think he'll be a better player for it," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday. "I think we'll all be better for everything we've been through."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for QB Trey Lance, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Desmond Ridder on Falcons' starting quarterback job: Mindset is to 'take it and run with it'

The Falcons handed the starting QB job to Desmond Ridder late last season and have since talked up the second-year signal-caller as their 2023 starter. Ridder said Tuesday his intent the entire time was to run away with the starting gig whenever given a chance.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott on taking over defensive play-calling in 2023: 'It feels natural'

With defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepping down, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is "excited" to be calling defensive plays this upcoming season.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says "you never know" on the team possibly drafting Texas running back prospect Bijan Robinson.

news

QB Jared Goff on buzz of Lions being NFC North favorites: 'I don't believe there are any favorites to win anything in April'

There's plenty of hope and hype surrounding the Detroit Lions, but QB Jared Goff is quick to point out that nothing's won or lost in April.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

The soon-to-be-27-year-old Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he'll likely have to soften his hard-charging playing style as he enters his sixth NFL season.

news

Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Browns CB Greg Newsome II is still irritated by the erroneous report that framed him as a malcontent who requested a trade and made it known Tuesday how much Cleveland means to him.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on 'making a comeback' to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest

Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday provided details to reporters on the cause of his cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and confirmed that he plans on "making a comeback to the NFL."

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says club has not made decision on No. 1 overall pick yet

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer insists the club has yet to decide on the No. 1 overall selection. Speaking to the media Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference, Fitterer said the team had clarity on its options but hadn't reached a consensus with their board not yet finalized.

news

Steelers finalizing trade to acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson's time in Los Angeles looks to be over after roughly one year. The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire the veteran wide receiver from the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE