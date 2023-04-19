Deshaun Watson feels 'night and day' difference after year in Cleveland: 'I'm ahead of the game'

By the time the QB's suspension ended, it had been nearly two years since he'd been on the field in an NFL game -- having sat out the entire 2021 season due to the off-field issue and a trade request in Houston.

"Last year, it was just a whirlwind, but it was a good learning lesson for myself and for me to be able to grow," Watson said. "Coming in this year, I'm ahead of the game from where I was previously."

Watson's six games with the Browns weren't pretty. He completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns. Cleveland went 3-3 with him under center and scored more than 14 points just twice.

The numbers weren't just ugly. Watson looked predictably rusty and never genuinely comfortable. He played about one half of solid football. The rest was forgettable.

With the Browns handing Watson $230 million fully guaranteed, they are counting on the 27-year-old returning to his early-career form, chalking up last year's struggles as a product of all the time missed.