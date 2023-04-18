Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Rumblings of Newsome's displeasure with the Browns weren't entirely unbelievable. The former first-round pick voiced his disdain for playing in the slot last season, a role former defensive coordinator Joe Woods forced Newsome into due to the successes of Denzel Ward and rookie M.J. Emerson on the outside. Cleveland has since replaced Woods with veteran coach Jim Schwartz, and Newsome's concerns about his role have subsided.

"I think that was last year's issue," Newsome said. "Now, with a new defensive coordinator, just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that. I feel like last year, I was more of a linebacker in certain instances than an actual cornerback. Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together."

The 6-foot, 192-pound Newsome clarified he didn't have a problem with playing slot necessarily, but how the slot corner was used in Woods' system, explaining, "I was more of a linebacker than a cornerback." Newsome is, of course, not built to play linebacker, and excels in coverage, not at spending his time in the box trying to stop the run.

With all of that settled and Newsome happy to be with the Browns, all that's left to do is get to work -- and to ignore any further rumors of him wanting out.