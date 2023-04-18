Around the NFL

Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Published: Apr 18, 2023 at 06:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

For roughly four hours last week, Browns fans became worried one of their star players might want out.

By the end of the day, Greg Newsome II's representation clarified matters: He had not requested a trade from the Browns, and he's happy in Cleveland.

A week later, Newsome is still irritated by the erroneous report that framed him as a malcontent.

"I was mad [about the report]," Newsome said Tuesday, via team transcript. "I really just don't think people really, truly understand how much -- first of all -- Cleveland means to me. Getting drafted here, the fans embracing me right away. I really just don't understand something like that. I wouldn't do that. I truly adore Cleveland. I was definitely mad."

An explanation could be found in the fact Newsome changed agents recently, switching to well-known representative Drew Rosenhaus, who clarified his new client's feelings shortly after the report was first published. Newsome clarified he did not switch agents "to try to get me out of here," but "because I think for my career, it will help me in the long run."

Related Links

Rumblings of Newsome's displeasure with the Browns weren't entirely unbelievable. The former first-round pick voiced his disdain for playing in the slot last season, a role former defensive coordinator Joe Woods forced Newsome into due to the successes of Denzel Ward and rookie M.J. Emerson on the outside. Cleveland has since replaced Woods with veteran coach Jim Schwartz, and Newsome's concerns about his role have subsided.

"I think that was last year's issue," Newsome said. "Now, with a new defensive coordinator, just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that. I feel like last year, I was more of a linebacker in certain instances than an actual cornerback. Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together."

The 6-foot, 192-pound Newsome clarified he didn't have a problem with playing slot necessarily, but how the slot corner was used in Woods' system, explaining, "I was more of a linebacker than a cornerback." Newsome is, of course, not built to play linebacker, and excels in coverage, not at spending his time in the box trying to stop the run.

With all of that settled and Newsome happy to be with the Browns, all that's left to do is get to work -- and to ignore any further rumors of him wanting out.

"Yeah. I'm super excited," Newsome said of playing under Schwartz. "His track record speaks for itself. Just the way he uses his defensive line is going to help us corners so much more. Just getting to talk to him, seeing how the scheme is going to be ran. I am super excited."

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

The soon-to-be-27-year-old Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he'll likely have to soften his hard-charging playing style as he enters his sixth NFL season.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on 'making a comeback' to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest

Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday provided details to reporters on the cause of his cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and confirmed that he plans on "making a comeback to the NFL."

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says club has not made decision on No. 1 overall pick yet

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer insists the club has yet to decide on the No. 1 overall selection. Speaking to the media Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference, Fitterer said the team had clarity on its options but hadn't reached a consensus with their board not yet finalized.

news

Steelers finalizing trade to acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson's time in Los Angeles looks to be over after roughly one year. The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire the veteran wide receiver from the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.

news

OC Bill O'Brien says QB Mac Jones, Patriots offense start 2023 with 'clean slate'

Newly hired Patriots OC Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that everyone will start with a "clean slate" in regards to the quarterback position in New England entering 2023.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Damar Hamlin is cleared to resume football activities

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared by doctors to resume football activities less than five months after suffering a cardiac arrest, Bills GM Brandon Beane announced on Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chris Smith, former NFL defensive lineman, dies at age of 31

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith died Monday at the age of 31, his alma mater, West Rowan High School, said in a tweet. Smith's cause of death is not known.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor sees new TE Irv Smith Jr. filling Hayden Hurst role in Cincinnati

The Bengals responded to losing starting tight end Hayden Hurst to the Panthers in free agency by inking Irv Smith Jr. Coach Zac Taylor said Monday he believes Smith can slide right into that pass-catching role Hurst vacated.

news

Rachaad White on being listed RB1 on Buccaneers' depth chart: 'I expect myself to be a stud'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White says he expects to be a "stud" as he was listed at the top of the team's depth chart.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney: 'It's important they continue to grow'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says wide receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney need "to keep improving and develop" their relationship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE