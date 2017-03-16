Deshaun Watson draws mixed reviews at Clemson pro day

"They really highlighted movement starting under center. A lot of waggle, bootlegs, sprintout. But his footwork was much improved because they're working on the feet and the hips, trying to sync that up with his arm strength," Mayock said. "Now his arm strength at all three levels is outstanding -- short, medium, deep. He had a little bit more trajectory on the football, another thing they worked on. A quick overview on Watson would be very impressive workout. One caution -- like most spread quarterbacks, his accuracy is tied to his feet. His feet are a work in progress. But this is a kid you really want to work for. He's a bright-eyed kid that plays his best football under the bright lights. Really strong day for Deshaun Watson."