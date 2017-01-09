Deshaun Watson confirms intent to enter 2017 draft

"It was a tough decision. Clemson was a special place, and I've enjoyed every single moment," Watson said. "Three years kind of flew by, but I think it's my time to go, and I ended it with a bang. Coach Swinney knew my time was up. I just wanted to sign my name and end it with an exclamation point, and I think I did that. Moments like this, I'll never forget. Clemson was the best three years of my life."