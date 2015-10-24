Derrick Henry helps push Alabama past Tennessee

Derrick Henry capped a 19-14 comeback win for Alabama on Saturday with a 14-yard touchdown run to beat visiting rival Tennessee.
Henry's final carry erased a 14-13 Tennessee lead with 2:24 left to play, giving him 143 yards on 28 carries. Henry has at least one touchdown in every game this season, and crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the year (1,042). The Crimson Tide missed a subsequent two-point conversion try, giving Tennessee a chance for a comeback of its own, but UA linebacker Ryan Anderson got a sack and strip of UT quarterback Josh Dobbs, recovered by A'Shawn Robinson, to seal the win.
It was the ninth consecutive win in the series for Alabama, all under coach Nick Saban.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were among the NFL clubs who scouted the game, which included some top prospects for the 2016 NFL Draft. Alabama's Jarran Reed and Reggie Ragland both received second-round grades from the NFL Draft Advisory Board last winter, and several top underclassmen, including Henry, were on display as well. Cornerback Cam Sutton and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin are among Tennessee's top pro prospects.
Henry, a junior, has carried the Alabama offense this season despite quarterback play and pass protection that has been inconsistent at times. Alabama's Jake Coker was under pressure all day by the Tennessee defense, but delivered two key throws on the game-winning touchdown drive, a 29-yard completion to ArDarius Stewart and 15-yarder to Calvin Ridley that converted a third-and-7 and put the Crimson Tide within field goal range. Three running plays later, Henry was in the end zone.
Coker completed 21 of 27 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, while Tennessee's Josh Dobbs completed 13 of 22 (171 yards).
The Crimson Tide is idle next week before hosting undefeated LSU on Nov. 7.