Derrick Henry, A'Shawn Robinson will enter 2016 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 15, 2016 at 07:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Derrick-Henry-TOS.jpg

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry of Alabama and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will apply for early eligibility into the 2016 NFL Draft, adding one of the nation's most powerful rushers and an elite interior defensive tackle to the 2016 draft field. The juniors announced their decisions at a news conference held Friday.

» Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2016 NFL Draft

Henry said he received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, which helps underclassmen get a general understanding of where they might stand in the draft before they have to make the decision whether to leave college. Henry rushed for 2,219 yards in 15 games for the Crimson Tide, with 28 touchdowns, and led the Crimson Tide offense to coach Nick Saban's fourth national championship at the school.

"I'm not satisfied with (a second-round grade), but I'm never satisfied," Henry said. "None of that is really under my control, so I don't worry about it. All I can do is keep working."

Robinson said he did not file for feedback from the NFLDAB, but said coach Nick Saban informed him Saban's NFL sources consider him a mid-to-late first-round pick. Robinson, a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, made 46 tackles for the nation's No. 3-ranked defense, with 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 10 quarterback hurries despite facing consistent double-teaming throughout the season. Robinson (6-4, 312 pounds) has the skill set to play in a 3-4 or a 4-3 defense at the next level.

"They mainly like my ability to play the run, play two-gap," said Robinson.

"I think both of these guys have done a really good job of doing their due diligence to make a (good) decision," Saban said, adding that the Crimson Tide has lost 20 players to early NFL draft entry since 2009, including 13 first-round draft picks.

Henry becomes the sixth consecutive starting running back at Alabama under Saban to declare early draft eligibility, following Glen Coffee, Mark Ingram, Trent Richardson, Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon.

Alabama's other top underclassmen, including defensive end Jonathan Allen and tight end O.J. Howard, did not attend the news conference and their draft intentions remain unclear. The deadline for underclassmen to apply for early draft eligibility is Monday. Three Alabama defensive players, safety Eddie Jackson and pass-rushing linebackers Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson, have announced via social media they will be back at Alabama in 2016.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW