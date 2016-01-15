Derrick Henry, A'Shawn Robinson will enter 2016 NFL Draft

Robinson said he did not file for feedback from the NFLDAB, but said coach Nick Saban informed him Saban's NFL sources consider him a mid-to-late first-round pick. Robinson, a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, made 46 tackles for the nation's No. 3-ranked defense, with 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 10 quarterback hurries despite facing consistent double-teaming throughout the season. Robinson (6-4, 312 pounds) has the skill set to play in a 3-4 or a 4-3 defense at the next level.