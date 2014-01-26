Derek Carr shined as top draft prospect among Senior Bowl QBs

Boyd was clearly the top quarterback on the North squad, but his inconsistent ball placement was an issue in the game. He completed just 7 of 16 passes for 31 yards and he was intercepted early in the first quarter. He never looked fully comfortable taking snaps from center during the week, but he did flash the ability to drive the ball into very tight windows at the second and third level of the defense. The team that drafts him will need to be patient and let him develop his footwork and accuracy.