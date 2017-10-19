Derek Carr, Raiders stun Chiefs in amazing comeback

Smith is just 130 more interception-free attempts from tying Tom Brady's record, set in the final weeks of the 2010 season. He's done just about as much as he could through seven games to have his team emerge undefeated, but two straight contests in less than a week's time have his team suddenly on a two-game skid. One of the losses came against Pittsburgh, the lone team to have Kansas City's number in the last year and change, and this second required all kinds of shenanigans for it to not end in the Chiefs' favor. There is one mildly alarming note, though: Kansas City's defense played well enough to win, forcing Oakland into a three-and-out deep in its own territory inside the final five minutes, but the Chiefs' offense didn't hold up its end of the deal. The one sack Kansas City allowed all night -- and make no mistake, Khalil Mack alone caused plenty of headaches for their tackles in pass protection -- buried the Chiefs and forced them to punt it back to the Raiders, setting up the game-winning drive. As an offense, you have to salt away the win just by moving the chains in that situation.