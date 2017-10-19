Marshawn Lynch ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct

Marshawn Lynch's Thursday night ended early after making contact with an official.

The Oakland Raiders running back was ejected in the second quarter after running on the field and ultimately pushing and then grabbing an official. Lynch appeared to be trying to get to Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who was penalized on the play for unnecessary roughness after a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Lynch was quickly penalized and immediately ejected (contact with an official is an automatic ejection).

Lynch was not involved in the play and was late to join some Raiders offensive linemen in taking offense to Peters' hit. It ended a quiet night in what's been a quiet season for Lynch in Oakland.

He ran only twice for nine yards, staying on the sideline most snaps in favor of Jalen Richard. Lynch has only 266 yards rushing through seven games and figures to hear from the NFL soon in regard to a potential fine.