Derek Carr most impressive QB in Senior Bowl practices

It's ridiculous how impressive Logan Thomas is physically. There's time when he cuts loose some throws and you go, 'Oh my goodness.' The concerns about him stem from his college tape. He has a career completion percentage below 60. Evaluators are asking, "How much of that is his offense and how much is him?" They'll have a lot of work to do when it comes to evaluating him as a prospect, but he has all the physical gifts. Of course, he'll need more than that to make it at the next level. Don't discount Thomas at all, but I've had some people say to me, "He was recruited as a tight end out of high school and he might have to go back to that."