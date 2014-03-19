Derek Carr anticipates showcasing skills at Fresno State pro day

"Before he went to the Senior Bowl, I gave him a heads up about what happens at the Senior Bowl. Before he went to the combine, I told him what would happen at the combine. Before he goes to his pro day, I'm going to tell him what goes on at his pro day," David said. "We talk about specific things you have to do as a quarterback. Progressions, hot reads, and different things you have to know. I didn't know that when I came out. I had no one to tell me that."