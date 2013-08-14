Depth an issue after Florida State loses another wide receiver

The Seminoles need some other holdovers to increase their production. Sophomore Kelvin Benjamin is 6-6, and he should be a big weapon in the red zone. Senior Kenny Shaw is a solid complementary receiver who has 67 catches combined in the past two seasons; he should join Greene in the starting lineup. Junior Christian Green was seen as a recruiting coup when he signed in 2010, but he has just 29 career catches and seemed to regress last season. That's it for established veterans.