Dept. of Defense rescinds policy for pro-ready athletes

"Our military academies exist to develop future officers who enhance the readiness and the lethality of our military services," Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement Monday, via the Denver Post. "Graduates enjoy the extraordinary benefit of a military academy education at taxpayer expense. Therefore, upon graduation, officers will serve as military officers for their minimum commitment of two years. The department has a long history of officer athletes who served their nation before going to the pros including Roger Staubach, Chad Hennings and David Robinson. The change takes effect with this graduating class."