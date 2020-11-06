Depleted 49ers fall to Packers after challenging short week of prep

A 21-3 halftime lead essentially locked this one up early for Green Bay but the energy brought by third-year receiver Richie James provided a bright spot. On a night where touches came in bunches, James, whose game day status was in question due to an ankle injury, showed off his speed and tenacity en route to a career-high nine catches (13 targets) for 184 yards and a touchdown.

"We didn't plan on using him that much because he was coming off the injury, but I was just thankful to have him," Shanahan said. "He knew a lot of pressure was on him 'cause he saw what the game plan was and he knew he was gonna have those opps, but I was just glad that he was able to get out there and make it through the game and do a really good job when we came to him."

For a team that's battled injuries all year and became the latest to be affected by the ongoing pandemic, San Francisco still has a chance to bounce back. A Nov. 15 date with the Saints will provide the 49ers with their next shot at getting back on track and a win would go a long way in erasing the sting of Week 9's defeat.