Deone Bucannon says his 'fluidity' gets overlooked due to size

His combine performance could lead to a shakeup at the top of the strong safety rankings for some analysts. Bucannon's competition for the best strong safety in the draft is Northern Illinois' Jimmie Ward, who didn't participate in any events at the combine because of a minor foot injury. Ward measured almost 5-11 and 193 pounds, meaning Bucannon is a bit more than two inches taller and almost 20 pounds heavier. Ward is scheduled to run at NIU's pro day Friday, but his expected 40 time is expected to be in the high 4.5/low 4.6 range.