Denver preparing bid to host NFL Draft in 2019

Denver is assembling a bid to host the NFL draft in 2019.
The league has received interest from multiple cities about hosting the draft.
"We are evaluating proposals for upcoming drafts but have made no decisions. We appreciate the interest and leadership of the Broncos and the city of Denver," said a league spokesperson.
Broncos team president Joe Ellis was in New York this week and discussed the bid with league officials, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, per 9 News.
"We realize the draft is one of the premier events of the year and Denver is great at hosting high-profile events. We feel that Denver would make a perfect host," said Mathew Payne of the Denver Sports Commission.
Canton, Ohio, home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, applied to host the draft in 2019 or 2020, and a venue for hosting the draft was part of Los Angeles' winning bid for the Rams' relocation.
Chicago will host the draft for the second year in a row this month (April 28-30). Last year, the outdoor festival "Draft Town" at the site of the draft drew in more than 200,000 people. The draft moved from New York City's Radio Music Hall to Chicago, which last year hosted the event for the first time since 1964.