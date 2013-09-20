DeMaurice Smith emails NFL union members about safety changes

The NFL Players Association and executive director DeMaurice Smith emailed a memo to its membership Friday about the health and safety changes the union has helped to create this season, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported.
Breer obtained a copy of the memo, which outlines three areas that the union says it helped to change this season: an updated set of concussion protocols, an independent neurologist on the sideline and a concussion tip sheet for the players.
Smith also congratulated the union for creating health and safety changes in the game.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor