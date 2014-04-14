Demarcus Lawrence possible Aldon Smith replacement for 49ers

Like Smith, Lawrence has the speed and length to be a standout defensive end but would probably wind up playing linebacker in San Francisco's system. He racked up 34 tackles for loss and 20 sacks over the past two seasons for the Broncos and looks like the athletic, rangy player that Smith was coming out of college. He isn't as strong as others at his spot, so that will certainly be a concern for some teams as he looks to take on much more athletic tackles in the NFL.