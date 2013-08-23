Deion Sanders Jr.'s backstage visit to Lil' Wayne scrutinized

Ahhh, the life of a compliance official at a major school.
SMU has told College Football Talk that it is looking into a backstage visit wide receiver Deion Sanders Jr. made with rapper Lil' Wayne last week.
Sanders Jr. and some of his teammates -- and, apparently, his father -- attended a Lil' Wayne concert in Dallas, and he posted a picture of himself (wearing a SMU shirt) and three others backstage with Lil' Wayne on a social media site.
Under NCAA rules, it is illegal for a player to use any type of athletic connection to receive a benefit.
Turns out, though, that Deion Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, is a friend of Lil' Wayne, and "Prime Time" himself Tweeted this last Friday:
The Valley Morning Star newspaper in Harlingen, Texas, reported that Sanders Sr. told some reporters Thursday that the NCAA was "trying to say [my son] got into the concert because [he's] an SMU player."
But subsequently, it has been reported that it is the SMU compliance office that is looking into the situation, not the NCAA. SMU sports information director Brad Sutton told College Football Talk that "we don't expect to find anything amiss, but it's our responsibility to check stuff like this out."
