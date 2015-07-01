DeForest Buckner leads top CFB interior DLs to watch in 2015

Right now, the individual traits are better than the sum of their parts for Collins, but the traits are undeniable. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Collins is built for athleticism over power and it doesn't take long to see just how athletic he is. His feet are always better than the matchup across from him and he can close out ball carriers trying to hit the crease in his neighborhood. Collins can hold his own against single blocks, but he has issues holding up against down blocks and double teams, which he sees constantly during the game. Look for a big jump from his sophomore season to this one.