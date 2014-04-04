Deep WR class in NFL draft could aid Panthers QB Cam Newton

Published: Apr 04, 2014 at 04:29 AM

The Carolina Panthers arguably need wide receivers more than any team in the NFL, and the good news for the Panthers is that -- even though they don't pick until 28th in the first round -- this draft is exceptionally deep at that position.

Carolina had just three wide receivers catch more than seven passes last season -- and all three are gone (Steve Smith to Baltimore, Brandon LaFell to New England and Ted Ginn Jr. to Arizona). The Panthers do return their top pass catcher, tight end Greg Olsen, and they signed Jerrico Cotchery and Tiquan Underwood in free agency, but to say wide receiver is a position of need for Carolina is a big understatement.

Carolina relied heavily on the run in 2013 -- its 483 rushing attempts were seventh-most in the league -- but the Panthers still need to get quarterback Cam Newton some weapons on the outside.

Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb, now an analyst for Fox Sports, told ESPNCharlotte that the Panthers have "got to give (Newton) him some help. The quarterback is only as good as the people around him. If you don't ever want him to throw to a player that can create big plays out of the passing game, it's not going to go well."

Carolina has one pick in each round of the draft and it's the 28th pick in each round except the seventh, when it's the 10th pick.

Clemson's Sammy Watkins and Texas A&M's Mike Evans are the top two available wide receivers, and the only way the Panthers have a shot at grabbing either is to trade up. The next three receivers off the board, in some order, should be LSU's Odell Beckham Jr., Oregon State's Brandin Cooks and USC's Marqise Lee. Assuming there isn't a run on receivers in the first round, one of those players could be available at No. 28 for Carolina. All three are elusive, have good-enough speed and the potential to be a legit No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

Also available could be Florida State's Kelvin Benjamin, whose size (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) makes him stand out in this receiving class. But Benjamin lacks consistency and some polish, and it could take him a while to become a true No. 1 receiver, if he ever does.

Carolina also could use a corner, a safety and an offensive tackle, and the Panthers likely will be able to grab a solid starter-caliber player at one of those positions at No. 28. In that scenario, the Panthers could load up at receiver in later rounds (frankly, it makes sense to load up at receiver regardless). Potential second- and third-round targets include LSU's Jarvis Landry, Mississippi's Donte Moncrief, Colorado's Paul Richardson and Penn State's Allen Robinson. Landry is seen as at least a half-step slow by most analysts, though he was productive at LSU. Richardson is a burner but lacks bulk. Moncrief has good size and speed, but is a bit raw and will need time to develop. Robinson is one of the most productive receivers in Big Ten history, but there are questions about his top-end speed.

Possible third-day picks include Wisconsin's Jared Abbrederis, Wake Forest's Michael Campanaro, Saginaw Valley's Jeff Janis and Indiana's Cody Latimer. Picking a later-round receiver, though, lessens the odds that one develops into a true No. 1 receiver -- though that's what happened with Smith, who was Carolina's third-round pick in 2001.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE