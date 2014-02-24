Dee Ford will not work out at NFL Scouting Combine

Published: Feb 24, 2014 at 12:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

INDIANAPOLIS --Just one day after declaring himself a better pass rusher than Jadeveon Clowney and thus setting up an interesting battle between the two at the NFL Scouting Combine, Auburn defensive end Dee Ford has withdrawn from workouts.

Silver: Standing with Sam

michael-silver-65x90.jpg

Facing the assembled media for the first time since announcing he's gay, Michael Sam truly impressed Michael Silver. **READ**

Ford told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he was advised by combine officials not to participate after medical exams revealed a medical problem stemming from a 2011 surgery Ford underwent for a herniated disc in his lower back. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones later interviewed Ford during workouts.

"I feel fine. Everything is fine. It's what they call a medical precaution that they wanted to go through, and they don't want to risk anything here," Ford said. "So I had the medical exclusion. It's very unfortunate. I'm very disappointed. I came to really compete in this combine but, you know, it's all good. I'm still going to stay here and support my peers."

Ford (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) was scheduled to participate with other defensive linemen in the first group of defensive players to work out Monday morning. He was dressed and with his Group 7 teammates.

Auburn's annual pro day, where top prospects perform in combine drills on their own campuses, is scheduled for March 4, a little more than a week away. Ford said he intends to participate in all drills for NFL coaches and scouts at that time.

Clowney is considered the draft's top pass rusher and is expected to be drafted early in the first round. Ford said Sunday that he was tired of hearing about Clowney's impressive physical measurables, noting that he had better technique than the former South Carolina star. There appeared to be no hard feelings between Ford and Clowney, as they were shown on NFL Network joking around during Monday's workouts.

Ford also said he believes Clowney and Missouri's Kony Ealy are his only "competition" in the draft among pass rushers.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.