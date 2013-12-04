Decision in Jameis Winston assault case due Thursday

A decision on whether Florida State QB Jameis Winston will face charges stemming from a sexual-assault investigation will be announced Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, according to reports.
Leon County, Fla., State Attorney Willie Meggs has led the investigation and reportedly plans to make the announcement at his office.
Winston's attorney, Tim Jansen, told WCTV that he will also hold a news conference Thursday and wants Winston to be there to make a statement.
The case dates to Dec. 7, 2012, when Winston is alleged to have committed sexual battery. The Associated Press reported Meggs said investigators have learned as much as they can about the incident.
No. 1 Florida State will play Duke in the ACC championship game Saturday night and a win would send the Seminoles to the BCS title. However, if Winston is charged Thursday, it's likely he will face a suspension and be unavailable for the game. If he's charged, Thursday's announcement would also likely affect Winston's bid to win the Heisman Trophy.