DeCalon Brooks, son of Derrick Brooks, commits to Florida State

DeCalon Brooks, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, has committed to play at Florida State, where his father was a two-time consensus All-American.
Brooks (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) is a three-star recruit, per Rivals.com, from Tampa Gaither High and chose the Seminoles over offers from Louisville and Illinois, among others. The elder Brooks' No. 10 jersey is retired at FSU.
"They talked to me about playing strong safety and outside linebacker," Brooks told 247 Sports. "That hybrid, third down backer that they can keep in the game instead of taking a linebacker out. They like me there and strong safety."
That should sound a bit familiar to older Florida State fans. Derrick Brooks began his FSU career as a safety, and eventually grew into one of the most fearsome linebackers in college football and, ultimately, the NFL.
However, as DeCalon Brooks' highlights indicate below, the outside linebacker position suits him just fine at the high school level:
Oral commitments are non-binding until recruits sign a LOI (letter of intent) on National Signing Day in February. Brooks will be a senior this fall and would be eligible to play for the Seminoles in 2017.