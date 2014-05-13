Debate: Who will be 2014's top offensive and defensive rookies?

I really liked Sankey as a college player and thought he projected well to the NFL. In fact, I like him better than I did Eddie Lacy at the same point of their careers. The fit with Tennessee couldn't be better. The Titans released Chris Johnson and now Sankey is a plug-and-play guy who will get lots of carries in Ken Whisenhunt's offense. Ryan Mathews and Danny Woodhead combined for almost 400 carries and more than 100 receptions under Whisenhunt last season in San Diego, so Sankey is sure to get his opportunities. He's good enough to hold off any challengers and produce.