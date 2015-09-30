Debate: Who was greatest QB in college football history?

The entire Carr family has been a friend of mine for many years. I respect David Carr as a player, and had him ranked as the first choice in the 2002 NFL Draft , which he was. However, I do think that there were other quarterbacks at the college level who were equally as good as Carr, who won some big games for Fresno State during his time there.

It is very hard to say who is the best, because what criteria are you judging it on? Is it based on win-less records? Where the QB was drafted? Does production in college, NFL or both factor in? Peyton Manning was an exceptional quarterback at Tennesssee, but he couldn't beat Florida. Go back further and Jimmy Harris never lost a game at Oklahoma, but he was a running quarterback and not a pocket passer like Manning. Roger Staubach won at the Naval Academy with less talented players than some of the teams that they beat. The list of great college quarterbacks goes on and on and on.