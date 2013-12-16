Debate: Who should Texas target to replace Mack Brown?

What does Texas want in Mack Brown's successor? Does it want to serve a television network almost no one can see, or does it want to return to a championship-level on the field? There are a few candidates that could meet both aims -- Jim Mora of UCLA and Vanderbilt's James Franklin would pop on the Longhorn Network -- but if winning trumps everything else, Texas has to hire Baylor head coach Art Briles. Briles has a proven track record in the Big 12, proven connections to Texas high school football and a proven offense that is both innovative and flexible enough to adjust to match the skill-sets of available players, including returning QB David Ash, who could be placed in a vertical passing offense like the one that turned Bryce Petty into the Big 12 offensive player of the year. Briles has turned a doormat into Fiesta Bowl-bound champions. Imagine what he could do with Texas' unrivaled access, amenities, recruiting and resources.