Debate: Who should be No. 1 overall pick in CFB fantasy draft?

Without question, my top draft pick would be Western Kentucky QB Brandon Doughty. I have a hard time believing that Doughty won't be able to approach his 2014 totals, which included 4,830 passing yards and 49 passing touchdowns. Doughty threw for more than 485 yards four times last season and had games of five or more passing touchdowns five times last season. I expect Western Kentucky to give its QB every opportunity to hammer home another huge year in the hopes of getting him into the 2015 Heisman ceremony. If the fantasy league allowed only players from the Power Five conferences, then TCU's multi-dimensional QB, Trevone Boykin, would be the easy selection.