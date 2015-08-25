Debate: Who should be No. 1 overall pick in CFB fantasy draft?

Published: Aug 25, 2015 at 05:28 AM
It's fantasy draft season, and with that in mind, we asked our panel of CFB 24/7 experts whom they would select with the first overall pick in a college football fantasy league draft. Here are their answers:

  • Gil Brandt NFL.com

  • Georgia RB deserving of top choice

Nick Chubb of Georgia would be my top pick in a college football fantasy draft. Last year as a freshman fill-in for St. Louis Rams first-round draft pick Todd Gurley, Chubb rushed for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns with a 7.1 yards-per-carry average. Unlike a lot of college backs, Chubb is adept at catching passes. He had 18 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns last season. Georgia is also a team that loves to run the football. Ohio State also likes to run the football, which would make Ezekiel Elliott a fine choice. Even though Ohio State average 46 rushes per game to Georgia's 43 in 2014, Georgia doesn't have the quarterbacks to throw the ball as effectively as Ohio State. That is why Chubb is my pick.

  • Lance Zierlein NFL.com

  • QB from outside Power Five worthy of top billing

Without question, my top draft pick would be Western Kentucky QB Brandon Doughty. I have a hard time believing that Doughty won't be able to approach his 2014 totals, which included 4,830 passing yards and 49 passing touchdowns. Doughty threw for more than 485 yards four times last season and had games of five or more passing touchdowns five times last season. I expect Western Kentucky to give its QB every opportunity to hammer home another huge year in the hopes of getting him into the 2015 Heisman ceremony. If the fantasy league allowed only players from the Power Five conferences, then TCU's multi-dimensional QB, Trevone Boykin, would be the easy selection.

  • Charles Davis NFL.com

  • Chubb set to put up huge numbers

So many options, but only one can be selected?! Well, since it's a fantasy league draft (and this is a world that is foreign to me, as I don't play in fantasy leagues), I guess I need to accumulate yards, and score points, correct?

I'll go with Georgia RB Nick Chubb. With no established QB, a head coach who believes in running the ball, and a new offensive coordinator, I would expect Chubb, who put up massive numbers in relief of Todd Gurley last season, to get way more touches this season. And, if he gets touches, he will produce.

From a fantasy perspective, Western Kentucky quarterback Brandon Doughty would be a no-brainer. Fantasy points are all about statistical production, and Doughty will deliver a ton of it this fall for the Hilltoppers. Last year, he threw for 4,830 yards and 49 touchdowns. Over his last two games alone (neither of which were at home), he threw for 13 scores and almost 1,000 yards. Doughty is going to ring up huge numbers again this fall, as long as he stays healthy.

