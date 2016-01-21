Debate: Who's been most impressive player at Shrine Game?

Who was the most impressive player at this week's practices for Saturday's East-West Shrine Game (airing exclusively on NFL Network at 4 p.m. ET)?
We asked CFB 24/7 experts that attended practices for their picks.
- Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com
Hargrave is dominating competition
South Carolina State defensive lineman Javon Hargrave is the best player I've seen all week. He's a powerful, quick, short-area player. He's been the most dominant player here.
- Bucky Brooks NFL.com
WR on the rise
Illinois WR Geronimo Allison has been the most impressive player at East-West Shrine Game practices. He is a fluid athlete with a nice combination of balance, body control and agility. As a precise route runner, Allison has consistently gotten open and displayed strong hands when snatching the ball out of the air. If he performs to the level that he has shown throughout the week, he could walk away with some hardware at the end of the game.
- Lance Zierlein NFL.com
Pass-catcher stands out
While it is impossible to watch all of the players out on the field in any given practice, the guy who has been most impressive to me has been Stanford wide receiver Devon Cajuste. Cajuste has been able to get open in one-on-one drills, and when it comes time to make the catch, he's been a finisher.
I was probably a little low on him based on my perception of him as a "tweener" but the NFL scouting community has stood firm in their idea that Cajuste is a good football player and will find a place in the league. Based on this week's practices, I would agree with them.
- Chase Goodbread College Football 24/7
D-lineman drawing rave reviews
South Carolina State defensive lineman Javon Hargrave was drawing positive attention from the East coaching staff early in the week, most often thanks to his sudden first step. It's led to plenty of penetration at Shrine Game practices this week. It looks like he'll fit best playing inside in a 4-3 defense in the NFL.