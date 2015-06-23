Debate: Who is best active coach to never win a national title?

My top two candidates would be Kansas State's Bill Snyder and Virginia Tech's Frank Beamer. Each made his program nationally relevant, an extremely impressive feat considering each school's history. If you make me pick one, I'm going with Snyder. Virginia Tech had pockets of success before Beamer. Not so with K-State, whose football history was a vast wasteland before Snyder arrived.

Snyder was hired in 1989 to take over a program that had five winning seasons (and seven 10-loss seasons) in the preceding 54 years. (For those who need help in math, that's one winning season roughly every 11 years.) Snyder didn't have immediate success, going 1-10 in 1989 and 5-6 in 1990, but in his 23 seasons at the school, he has had just five losing seasons, including those first two; he also has had nine seasons with at least 10 victories. Barring some kind of Manhattan miracle, he's not going to win a national title. But that doesn't mean he's not a championship coach.