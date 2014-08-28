Debate: Which top 25 team could be victim of upset in opener?

Although the prediction here is Auburn by four, the Tigers had best not overlook Arkansas. The Razorbacks were winless in SEC play last year, making them easily dismissed. But who better than Auburn to know better, given that Auburn came off a winless SEC mark of its own in 2012 to win the SEC title a year later? Auburn should get the job done at home, but Arkansas' backfield tandem of Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams is potent enough to move the chains, keep the Tigers' offense off the field, and keep the score close. As well, Nick Marshall won't start at quarterback and it's unclear how much he'll play.